Viral photo of Bastrop girl leads student-photographer into showing true passion

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - For almost two weeks now, a photo of a Bastrop student has gained national attention after her kindergarten graduation.

The student-photographer of Beekman Charter School, DeMarcus Green, says he didn’t think the photo would go viral on social media. Green is an incoming senior and the 2023-2024 editor of the school’s yearbook. As head photographer of the school yearbook, he was taking snapshots at Beekman’s kindergarten graduation on May 18, 2023.

One of the snapshots led to a viral sensation on social media, online blogs and other media outlets across the country.

The now-famous photo is of 6-year-old Taylor Sims of Bastrop. Green captured her while sitting poised and confident at her graduation among her classmates. And now, the nation is in awe. Taylor’s mother says once she posted the photo on her personal page a few days after graduation, it instantly took off. Now that Taylor has completed kindergarten, she says she’s ready for summer vacation with her young cousin.

Green aspires to pursue elementary education once he graduates from high school. His true passion is helping children succeed, and this viral moment of Taylor’s graduation has given him a head start.

“I’ve always had a heart for children - helping children succeed and grow because as a child I had someone to do that for me,” says Green. “So, I want to be that person for another child because we can all be difference makers if we just continue to pour good into one another.”

Mayor Betty Alford-Olive of the city of Bastrop says Taylor will be a special guest at the city council meeting on Thursday, June 8. She will receive a certificate of recognition.

