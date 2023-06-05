Richwood head football coach steps down from position

Marcus Yanez has announced he is leaving Richwood High and is moving to a new school.
Marcus Yanez has announced he is leaving Richwood High and is moving to a new school.(KNOE)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Richwood High School’s head football coach and athletic director has announced he is stepping down from his position and moving to a new school.

Marcus Yanez is leaving Richwood to become Mangham’s new defensive coordinator.

" [It was a] tough decision telling my players I would not be their head coach moving forward,” Yanez said. “I love these guys. However, I’m excited to start a new chapter in my coaching career.”

KNOE’s Aaron Dietrich will have more tonight at 6.

