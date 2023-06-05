Monroe man on trial for 2017 shooting

Monroe man on trial for 2017 shooting
Monroe man on trial for 2017 shooting
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:30 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Chadarius Morehead of Monroe went to trial on May 30 for second-degree murder stemming from an incident that happened in 2017.

On April 3, 2017, Monroe Police Department responded to a complaint of shots fired at Parkview Apartments. Before officers arrived, they received a call from Conway Hospital saying they had a gunshot victim in the emergency room where he later died of his injuries.

Video surveillance of the apartments captured the shooting. Authorities say the video showed an unknown suspect shooting the victim with a small semi-automatic pistol. A witness at the scene identified the suspect as Chadarius Morehead. The witness says they were standing within feet of the victim at the time of the shooting.

Morehead was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder. Ouachita Parish Bookings says Morehead’s next court date is scheduled for August 15, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.

