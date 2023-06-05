Monroe Fire Department responding to residential fire

The Monroe Fire Department responded to a residential fire on Columbia Avenue.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: The Monroe Fire Department says nobody was inside the residence during the fire.

This is an ongoing story. Read below for previous information.

The Monroe Fire Department is working a structure fire at the 300 block of Columbia Ave.

A KNOE reporter is on the scene now.

This is all the information available. This story will be updated as more details are confirmed.

