Mickey Gilley Golf Scramble comes to Natchez

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - There is an inaugural golf tournament in honor of a country music legend, Mickey Gilley.

The Mickey Gilley Memorial will be at the Duncan Park Golf Course on June 22. The organizer of the tournament, Linda Gardner, joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss today to talk about the event.

The tournament will be a 2-person golf scramble along with entertainment for everyone to enjoy.

For more information, contact lindajgardner@gmail.com or text (225) 933-2300.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.