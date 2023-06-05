Mickey Gilley Golf Scramble comes to Natchez

Inaugural golf tournament in honor of Mickey Gilley.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - There is an inaugural golf tournament in honor of a country music legend, Mickey Gilley.

The Mickey Gilley Memorial will be at the Duncan Park Golf Course on June 22. The organizer of the tournament, Linda Gardner, joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss today to talk about the event.

The tournament will be a 2-person golf scramble along with entertainment for everyone to enjoy.

For more information, contact lindajgardner@gmail.com or text (225) 933-2300.

