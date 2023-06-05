KNOE Sunday Night Forecast: Warm, Rain Chances this Week

with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Sunday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Isolated showers will slowly wind down as the sun sets this evening. Tonight, expect a partly cloudy sky with temperatures down into the upper 60s.

Monday will be a warm day for the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures will reach into the low 90s with partly cloudy conditions. There is a likelihood for pop-up showers and thunderstorms, but wet weather will be more on the limited side of things.

Tuesday will bring more warmth, with temperatures reaching 90 degrees. It will be partly cloudy with the chance for pop-up showers and storms as well.

Wednesday will bring temperatures near 90 degrees once again. It will be partly cloudy with an increased chance for pop-up showers and storms.

Thursday will bring scattered showers and storms to the region as a cold front approaches from the north. Temperatures will still reach into the low 90s.

Friday will be a dry day, with partly cloudy sky conditions. Temperatures will reach into the upper 80s.

Looking towards the weekend, the weather will be mostly dry and warm. Temperatures on Saturday will reach into the low and mid 90s. Temperatures on Sunday will reach into the upper 80s.

