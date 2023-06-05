KNOE Monday Noon Forecast: A Few Strong Storms Possible

A stubborn pattern of warm and muggy conditions is in place for the ArkLaMiss for quite some time. We will have some daily rain chances that will provide a little relief from the heat, but only in isolated areas. Not everyone will see rain every day. Make sure if you are planning to be outside that, you are staying hydrated.

Today: Mostly sunny skies are expected throughout the day, but cumulus clouds will develop this afternoon and lead to scattered thunderstorms. Rain chances are 40%. While we are not under a severe weather outlook, storms will be capable of producing heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail. Highs will climb into the low 90s.

Tonight: The rain showers and thunderstorms will slowly taper off as we approach midnight. Mostly cloudy skies will be leftover, which will keep lows in the upper 60s.

Tomorrow: Skies will be partly cloudy across the region with another chance for afternoon pop-up showers and thunderstorms. Rain chances are 30%. The cloud cover and rain chances should help keep highs a little lower in the upper 80s.

Wednesday: Rain chances will start to lower some to 20%. Skies will be mostly sunny across the region, with highs climbing into the low 90s.

Thursday: A few storms are possible in the region during the afternoon, but rain chances are 30%. Otherwise, it will be a hot day as temperatures peak in the low 90s.

Friday: Partly cloudy and warm as highs climb into the low 90s once again. Rain chances remain around 20% as a few storms could pop up during the afternoon.

Saturday: Storm chances are 30% for later in the day, but highs will still climb into the low 90s.

Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will again be possible as rain chances jump to 40%. It won’t be enough rain to cool all areas of the ArkLaMiss, though, so highs will still reach the low 90s.

