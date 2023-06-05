I-20 traffic stop leads officers to find 32 pounds of suspected marijuana

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department arrested a man on Friday, June 2, after finding 32 pounds of suspected marijuana during a traffic stop.

MPD says the driver of a Nissan Altima, identified as Darius Moye, was following too closely to an 18-wheeler on I-20, so a traffic stop was conducted.

According to arrest records, the officer says he smelled marijuana while talking to Moye.

MPD says Moye’s license was found to be suspended as the officer was getting an electronic “Consent to Search” form. The form was shown to Moye, who allegedly told the officer he didn’t see a reason for his car to be searched. The officer then told Moye he noticed the smell of marijuana and would be conducting a probable cause search, according to arrest records.

During the search, the officer says he found 32 pounds of suspected marijuana in the trunk.

Moye was arrested on one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, one count of driving under suspension and one count of following too close.

