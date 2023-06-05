I-20 traffic stop leads officers to find 32 pounds of suspected marijuana

(WOWT)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department arrested a man on Friday, June 2, after finding 32 pounds of suspected marijuana during a traffic stop.

MPD says the driver of a Nissan Altima, identified as Darius Moye, was following too closely to an 18-wheeler on I-20, so a traffic stop was conducted.

According to arrest records, the officer says he smelled marijuana while talking to Moye.

MPD says Moye’s license was found to be suspended as the officer was getting an electronic “Consent to Search” form. The form was shown to Moye, who allegedly told the officer he didn’t see a reason for his car to be searched. The officer then told Moye he noticed the smell of marijuana and would be conducting a probable cause search, according to arrest records.

During the search, the officer says he found 32 pounds of suspected marijuana in the trunk.

Moye was arrested on one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, one count of driving under suspension and one count of following too close.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MPD investigating suspicious package at U.S. Postal Office
MPD deem suspicious package at U.S. Postal Office safe
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast with Meteorologist Sheena Martin
KNOE Monday Noon Forecast: A Few Strong Storms Possible
Authorities say the South Side Baptist Church in Lexington was the site of a drug operation.
Pastor, son charged after drug bust at church, deputies say
Four VCOM-Louisiana students trying on eyewear solutions to improve condition of color...
VCOM-Louisiana students share eyewear solutions for color-blind community
Dunn was the pitching coach at LSU for the past decade.
Sources: Arkansas State pitching coach Alan Dunn not returning

Latest News

Monroe man on trial for 2017 shooting
Monroe man on trial for 2017 shooting
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 6/5
Children's Coalition of NELA Through the Looking Glass
Children’s Coalition for NELA prepares for “Through the Looking Glass” community event
BBB: Block Spam Texts
BBB: Block Spam Texts