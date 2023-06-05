Children’s Coalition for NELA prepares for “Through the Looking Glass” community event

Kristie Bardell from the Children's Coalition joins Good Morning Ark La Miss to talk about their upcoming event "Through the Looking Glass."
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Children’s Coalition for NELA is hosting a community event entitled “Through the Looking Glass, Reflections of a Community that Cares.” Kristie Bardell, Executive Director of the Childre’s Coalition, joined Good Morning Ark La Miss to discuss the upcoming event.

The event takes place Thursday, June 8 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Tower Place Monroe. The event is free and open to the public.

Bardell says the purpose of this event is to learn and discuss the challenges and opportunities for families and children in the community. She says the Coalition is hoping to gather information about the challenges and opportunities available to make NELA a place where all children and families can thrive.

To register for this event, visit the Children’s Coalition website. For more information, call (318) 323-8775.

