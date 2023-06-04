Man shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday, NOPD says

By Ken Daley
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday (June 4), New Orleans police said.

Few details of the French Quarter shooting were provided. Police said only that a man “sustained at least one gunshot wound to his body” and was taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS.

The NOPD did not disclose the victim’s age or condition, nor explain the circumstances of the shooting. The man was reported shot at 1:57 a.m. in the 300 block of Bourbon Street.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say the South Side Baptist Church in Lexington was the site of a drug operation.
Pastor, son charged after drug bust at church, deputies say
Dunn was the pitching coach at LSU for the past decade.
Sources: Arkansas State pitching coach Alan Dunn not returning
Four VCOM-Louisiana students trying on eyewear solutions to improve condition of color...
VCOM-Louisiana students share eyewear solutions for color-blind community
One dead, another injured after shooting in Vicksburg
One dead, another injured after shooting in Vicksburg
A Louisiana Black Bear, sub-species of the black bear that is protected under the Endangered...
Black bear fatally shot in Louisiana off season; cash reward offered for info

Latest News

KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Late Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Late Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
Four VCOM-Louisiana students trying on eyewear solutions to improve condition of color...
VCOM-Louisiana students share eyewear solutions for color-blind community