Police: Video shows suspect abandon toddler he found in stolen SUV

Police in Florida said they're looking for a suspect who stole a vehicle with a toddler inside. (HOLLY HILL POLICE DEPARTMENT, VOLUSIA SHERIFF'S OFFICE, CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) – Police in Florida said they’re looking for a suspect who stole an SUV with a sleeping toddler inside.

Surveillance video from Thursday shows the suspect dropping the 2-year-old child off on the side of the road in an alleyway a short time later.

The vehicle was stolen from a driveway in Holly Hill, just north of Daytona Beach.

According to police, the child’s mother said she pulled into the driveway of a relative’s house and ran inside to grab something.

While she was inside, the suspect walked across the street, got into the SUV – a red Volkswagen Tiguan with a Florida license plate – and drove off with the child in the back seat.

Police said a good Samaritan found the child and called 911.

The toddler was not harmed and was reunited with his parents a short time later.

Police said the suspect is believed to be a “young male between the ages of 15 to 20 years old.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic
West Monroe man arrested for malfeasance in office, multiple drug charges
Allison Grace VanDusen and Destrianna Nicole LaCombe
Three arrests made in connection to Tioga daycare investigation
A deer that was checked for Chronic Wasting Disease
Portions of Concordia Parish added to Chronic Wasting Disease Control Area list
City of Monroe announces temporary road closures
FILE - The Venmo app is displayed on an iPad on March 20, 2018, in Baltimore. Customers of...
Money stored in Venmo and other payment apps could be vulnerable, financial watchdog warns

Latest News

FILE - Chase Bank ATMs are shown, Thursday, March 25, 2021, in New York. Customers of Chase’s...
Bug in Chase Bank online banking causing double transactions, fees
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in...
Deal approved, Biden will address budget, debt agreement from Oval Office Friday evening
A partial building collapse was reported on Lafayette Street in New Haven, Connecticut on...
7 taken to hospital from building construction collapse in Connecticut
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 6/2