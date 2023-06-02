One dead, another injured after shooting in Vicksburg

One dead, another injured after shooting in Vicksburg
One dead, another injured after shooting in Vicksburg(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - One person is dead and one is injured after a shooting that occurred in Vicksburg.

According to the Vicksburg Police Department, the shooting happened on Martha Street Thursday night.

The cause of the shooting and the identities of the two victims is unknown at this time.

This is an active and open investigation.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic
West Monroe man arrested for malfeasance in office, multiple drug charges
Allison Grace VanDusen and Destrianna Nicole LaCombe
Three arrests made in connection to Tioga daycare investigation
A deer that was checked for Chronic Wasting Disease
Portions of Concordia Parish added to Chronic Wasting Disease Control Area list
Police say 49-year-old Diane Williams is facing charges after she allegedly lit a car on fire...
‘It’s disgusting’: Woman accused of setting car full of people on fire
FILE - The Venmo app is displayed on an iPad on March 20, 2018, in Baltimore. Customers of...
Money stored in Venmo and other payment apps could be vulnerable, financial watchdog warns

Latest News

NELA water system boil advisories, updated 6/2
KNOE Friday Noon Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Friday Noon Forecast with Jake Lambright
Road closure announced.
La DOTD announces temporary closure of La 15 Boeuf River Bridge
A Louisiana Black Bear, sub-species of the black bear that is protected under the Endangered...
Black bear fatally shot in Louisiana off season; cash reward offered for info
Kim Taraba with River Cities Humane Society for Cats joined us on the show to introduce us to...
Adopt a pet: Mr. Purple Thunder and Baja Blast!