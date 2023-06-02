NELA libraries launch summer reading programs

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Libraries across the region are helping to improve literacy among kids and adults by kicking off their summer reading programs.

The Lincoln Parish Library’s ‘Kickoff Summer Reading Celebration’ is set to take place Tuesday, June 6, 2023. Kacey Richard, the library’s marketing coordinator, says the program welcomes adults, teens and children to crack open a book and take on the reading challenge.

“That learning loss in the summer - we hear about summer slide all time. And so, the library really wants to facilitate the community with combating that summer slide, dealing with that loss prevention and all that stuff you gain during the school year,” says Richard.

A report from the Louisiana Department of Education states just 55% of third graders in the 2022-2023 school year were reading on or above their grade level. Richard says the library tends to implement different activities to help improve the literacy rate among children.

“We really try to focus on companion reading material for anything we’re doing - whether it be cooking, exercise,” says Richard. “Everybody will usually have an interest in literacy; it just might be some sort of hobby that draws them into that.”

Two students, Skyleigh and Bethany, who were visiting the library from Jackson Parish, say summer reading will prep them for the next school year. Both students say the program is able to help them achieve their Accelerated Reader points.

The summer reading program at the Ouachita Parish Public Library kicked off Thursday, June 1.

