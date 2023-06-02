KNOE Friday Morning Forecast: More Sunny Weather Today, Rain Possible Tomorrow

with Jake Lambright
By Jake Lambright
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
More pleasant weather is in store to close out the workweek! Tomorrow’s forecast is also looking nice, but with elevated rain chances in the forecast, it wouldn’t hurt to keep an umbrella handy if you are heading to one of the great events going on in the ArkLaMiss. We will see dry conditions to close out the weekend, with rain chances staying out of the forecast until the middle of next week.

Today: Abundant sunshine is expected. High temperatures will top out in the low-mid 90s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies are expected. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible. High temperatures will reach the low-mid 90s. Chance of rain 30%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies are expected. High temperatures will top out in the mid 90s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies are expected. High temperatures will reach the mid 90s. It will be a great day for outdoor plans!

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies are expected with a chance for a stray shower or storm. High temperatures will reach the low 90s. It will be another great day to spend some time outdoors!

Wednesday: More sunny skies are expected. A stray shower or storm will be possible. High temperatures will climb into the low 90s. Chance of rain 20%.

Thursday: Sunny skies are expected. A stray shower or storm will be possible. High temperatures will climb into the low 90s. Chance of rain 20%.

