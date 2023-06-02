KNOE Friday Evening Forecast: More Warmth with Limited Weekend Rain Chances

with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
It was yet another warm day across the ArkLaMiss, with temperatures in the low 90s. More warm days are on the way for the ArkLaMiss, along with a limited shower risk into the weekend.

Tonight, it will mostly clear with light wind across the ArkLaMiss. Temperatures will lower into the upper 60s.

Saturday will bring more warmth, with temperatures reaching into the low 90s. There is a chance for pop up showers across the region, but most of the region stays dry.

Sunday will bring more warmth. Temperatures will be back into the low, even mid 90s. It will be mostly sunny and mostly dry.

Monday will be another warm day, with temperatures in the low 90s. It will be a mostly sunny day and we can’t rule out a pop up shower or two.

Tuesday will be warm as well, with temperatures in the low 90s. It will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny as well.

Wednesday will be warm, with temperatures in the low 90s. It will be partly cloudy and there is a chance for a shower or two.

Thursday will bring a slight drop in temperatures. Highs will only be in the upper 80s, with a mostly sunny sky.

Friday will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the upper 80s.

