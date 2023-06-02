KNOE, City of West Monroe partner with LifeShare to raise blood donations for those in need
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - KNOE is partnering with the City of West Monroe in an effort to help raise blood donations for patients such as Allen “Big Al” Owens, a toddler who is battling B Cell Lymphoblastic Leukemia.
Many patients every day need blood donations. For patients like Allen, LifeShare Blood Center provides dozens of units of blood needed for survival.
A LifeShare bus will be at 2305 North 7th Street, West Monroe, from 10:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. today, June 2.
“Thanks to selfless acts of blood donors like YOU, Allen will celebrate another birthday,” a LifeShare flyer says.
Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.