KNOE, City of West Monroe partner with LifeShare to raise blood donations for those in need

By Madison Remrey
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - KNOE is partnering with the City of West Monroe in an effort to help raise blood donations for patients such as Allen “Big Al” Owens, a toddler who is battling B Cell Lymphoblastic Leukemia.

Many patients every day need blood donations. For patients like Allen, LifeShare Blood Center provides dozens of units of blood needed for survival.

A LifeShare bus will be at 2305 North 7th Street, West Monroe, from 10:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. today, June 2.

“Thanks to selfless acts of blood donors like YOU, Allen will celebrate another birthday,” a LifeShare flyer says.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic
West Monroe man arrested for malfeasance in office, multiple drug charges
Allison Grace VanDusen and Destrianna Nicole LaCombe
Three arrests made in connection to Tioga daycare investigation
A deer that was checked for Chronic Wasting Disease
Portions of Concordia Parish added to Chronic Wasting Disease Control Area list
City of Monroe announces temporary road closures
FILE - The Venmo app is displayed on an iPad on March 20, 2018, in Baltimore. Customers of...
Money stored in Venmo and other payment apps could be vulnerable, financial watchdog warns

Latest News

Pride Month is a commemoration of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and queer community. (Library of...
Pride Month: What does it mean?
HWY 167 Southbound overpass emergency repair
Southbound Highway 167 emergency bridge repair in Ruston
Fallen soldiers honored this Memorial Day.
Community members walk to honor fallen soldiers
Memorial day is observed in order to honor those who have died while serving in the U.S....
SUBMIT PHOTOS: Memorial Day 2023