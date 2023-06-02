Dev Shah wins National Spelling Bee, going out on top after up-and-down spelling career

Dev Shah, 14, from Largo, Fla., lifts the trophy next to Scripps CEO Adam Symson after he won...
Dev Shah, 14, from Largo, Fla., lifts the trophy next to Scripps CEO Adam Symson after he won the Scripps National Spelling Bee finals, Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Oxon Hill, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT
OXON HILL, Md. (AP) — Soft-spoken but brimming with confidence, Dev Shah asked precise questions about obscure Greek roots, rushed through his second-to-last word and rolled to the Scripps National Spelling Bee title Thursday night.

Dev, a 14-year-old from Largo, Florida, had his spelling career interrupted by the pandemic, then didn’t make it out of his regional bee last year. He got through his highly competitive regional this year for his third and final try at the national title, and he ended up holding the trophy over his head as confetti fell.

His winning word was “psammophile,” a layup for a speller of his caliber.

“Psammo meaning sand, Greek?” he asked. “Phile, meaning love, Greek?”

He soaked up the moment by asking for the word to be used in a sentence, something he described a day earlier as a stalling tactic. Then he put his hands over his face as he was declared the winner.

Charlotte Walsh, a 14-year-old from Arlington, Virginia, was the runner-up.

Ben Nuckols has covered the Scripps National Spelling Bee since 2012. Follow him at https://twitter.com/APBenNuckols

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

