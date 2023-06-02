Conservative group challenges Prince Harry’s visa

FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at United Nations headquarters, Monday, July 18,...
FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive at United Nations headquarters, Monday, July 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A conservative think tank will appear in a federal court next week to challenge Prince Harry’s U.S. visa, citing revelations about drug use in his recent book.

The Heritage Foundation is requesting that Prince Harry’s immigration documents be unsealed.

The conservative group is suing the U.S. government to find out if it acted according to procedure when it granted the Duke of Sussex a U.S. visa.

The case will go before a federal judge on Tuesday at the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

Harry most recently confessed to taking various recreational party drugs in his explosive memoir “Spare,” which was published in January.

Under U.S. immigration law, evidence of past drug use can be grounds to reject an application.

CNN has asked a representative for Prince Harry for comment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic
West Monroe man arrested for malfeasance in office, multiple drug charges
Allison Grace VanDusen and Destrianna Nicole LaCombe
Three arrests made in connection to Tioga daycare investigation
City of Monroe announces temporary road closures
FILE - The Venmo app is displayed on an iPad on March 20, 2018, in Baltimore. Customers of...
Money stored in Venmo and other payment apps could be vulnerable, financial watchdog warns
A deer that was checked for Chronic Wasting Disease
Portions of Concordia Parish added to Chronic Wasting Disease Control Area list

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls Russia's war in Ukraine a "strategic failure" during a...
Blinken says no Ukraine cease-fire without peace deal that includes Russia’s withdrawal
Secretary of State Antony Blinken calls Russia's war in Ukraine a "strategic failure" during a...
Blinken: Putin's war a 'strategic failure'
Sage Chelf poses for a photo at her home in Orlando, Fla., May 27, 2023. Recent Florida...
Some trans people turn to crowdfunding to leave Florida after anti-LGBTQ+ laws
KNOE Friday Morning Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Friday Morning Forecast with Jake Lambright