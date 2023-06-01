RPSO investigating allegations of cruelty to juveniles at Totally Kids Childcare Center

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:03 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating allegations of cruelty to juveniles at Totally Kids Childcare Center in the Pineville/Tioga area.

RPSO detectives arrived at the daycare on Thursday morning (June 1) to investigate. They executed search warrants on the premises and an arrest warrant.

RPSO said they do not have the authority to shut down a state-licensed daycare facility, but they are continuing the investigation, which is ongoing and active. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

If anyone has any information on this investigation, they are asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 318-473-6727 or Crime Stoppers at 318-443-7867.  The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster app may also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for reward. P3 app: https://www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/index.htm.  NOTE: Crime Stoppers is a private non-profit organization. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

