Pride Month: What does it mean?

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Pride Month is a month-long commemoration of those in the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, etc. community. The recognition dates back to more than 40 years ago following the Stonewall riots.

According to the Library of Congress, the first Pride marches were held in three major cities on June 28, 1970, which was the one year anniversary of the Stonewall uprising. Thousands of LGBT+ people gathered in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago to recognize Stonewall and demonstrate for equal rights. These events did not gain traction overnight but were rather a culmination of decades worth of activism and organizing.

Pride traditions were adapted from the “Reminder Day Pickets” held annually (1965-1969) on July 4 at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Annual Reminder Day Pickets were organized by the Eastern Regional Conference of Homophile Organizations (E.R.C.H.O). E.R.C.H.O. (initially called E.C.H.O.) was formed in 1962 as an organization of east coast homophile groups which included the New York Chapter of the Daughters of Bilitis, the Janus Society in Philadelphia, and the Mattachine Society of Washington and New York, and would grow to include others.

The Library of Congress says activists envisioned the yearly commemorations of the Stonewall riots as a national celebration. The Christopher Street Liberation Day Umbrella Committee was then created with a goal of holding demonstrations at the culmination of a Gay Pride Week (June 22-28).

Since the first demonstration following the Stonewall riots, the LGBTQ+ community has continued to gather and commemorate what is now known as Pride Month.

