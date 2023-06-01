Pride Month: What does it mean?

Pride Month is a commemoration of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and queer community. (Library of...
Pride Month is a commemoration of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and queer community. (Library of Congress)(Source: KNOE staff)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Pride Month is a month-long commemoration of those in the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, etc. community. The recognition dates back to more than 40 years ago following the Stonewall riots.

According to the Library of Congress, the first Pride marches were held in three major cities on June 28, 1970, which was the one year anniversary of the Stonewall uprising. Thousands of LGBT+ people gathered in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago to recognize Stonewall and demonstrate for equal rights. These events did not gain traction overnight but were rather a culmination of decades worth of activism and organizing.

The Library of Congress says activists envisioned the yearly commemorations of the Stonewall riots as a national celebration. The Christopher Street Liberation Day Umbrella Committee was then created with a goal of holding demonstrations at the culmination of a Gay Pride Week (June 22-28).

Since the first demonstration following the Stonewall riots, the LGBTQ+ community has continued to gather and commemorate what is now known as Pride Month.

Read more about what Pride Month means and how it began here.

