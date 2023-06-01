Portions of Concordia Parish added to Chronic Wasting Disease Control Area list

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission (LWFC) has added a small portion of Concordia Parish to the growing list of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Control Areas - which now includes all of Tensas Parish and portions of Concordia, Madison and Franklin Parishes.

The control area will be Concordia Parish north and east of U.S. Hwy. 425, according to the LDWF.

“The move was necessitated due to detection of the disease further south in Tensas Parish,” said LDWF in a news release. “Louisiana has detected 12 CWD positive deer, all in Tensas Parish, since January of 2022.”

CWD is a fatal, neurodegenerative disease of white-tailed deer and other members of the deer family. It has no known cures and can be spread from live deer, deer carcasses or other environmental sources such as plants or soil contaminated from exposure to the disease.

A summary of the regulations in CWD Controlled Areas is as follows:

All supplemental feeding, including mineral or salt licks, is prohibited. The purpose of this feeding ban is to reduce the potential for the spread of CWD through artificial congregation of deer at bait sites.

The use of approved bait not normally ingested by deer for feral hog trapping will be allowed.

The export of cervids, cervid carcasses or parts of cervid carcasses originating within CWD Control Area is prohibited, except for: meat that is cut and wrapped; meat that has been boned out; quarters or other portions of meat with no part of the spinal column or head attached, antlers, clean skull plates with antlers, cleaned skulls without tissue attached, capes, tanned hides, finished taxidermy mounts and cleaned cervid teeth.

Export exceptions for taxidermy, which require a permit, have been established. The deer head waiver permit must be completed before moving the deer head outside of the CWD Control Area to a taxidermy business. The permit is available on the LDWF CWD webpage (link above). Additional taxidermy waiver instructions on transport and disposal are available by visiting https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/assets/Hunting/Deer/Files/Taxidermy-waiver-instructions-CWD-Control-Area.pdf

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.