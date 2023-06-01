Nutritional benefits of olives with nutritionist Jen Avis

Nutritionist Jen Avis joined us in the studio to talk about the health benefits of Olives.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - today is National Olive Day, so Nutritionist Jen Avis stopped by Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss the health benefits of olives. She told us some fun facts about olives. Did you know that an olive is actually a fruit? Now you do. She also informed us that olives are the biggest part of the Mediterranean diet.

Avis says olives are healthy because of the following reasons:

  • High in Vitamin E.
  • Very anti-inflammatory.
  • Is a powerful antioxidant.
  • Good for the heart.

