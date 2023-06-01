KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast: Another Pleasant Summer Day Ahead, Rain Chances Slightly Reduced for the Weekend

Today is June 1st, which kicks off both Atlantic Hurricane Season and Meteorological Summer. It has been feeling more like summer outside as high temperatures are now consistently reaching the 90s during the afternoon. More summerlike weather is in the forecast over the next week. Rain chances have come down slightly since yesterday, but rain is still possible this weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny conditions are expected. A stray shower or storm will be possible during the afternoon. High temperatures will rise into the low 90s. Chance of rain 20%.

Tomorrow: Abundant sunshine is expected. High temperatures will be slightly above average, topping out in the low 90s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies are expected. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible. High temperatures will reach the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies are expected. A stray shower or two will be possible. High temperatures will top out in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20%.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies are expected. High temperatures will reach the mid 90s. It will be a great day for outdoor plans!

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies are expected with a chance for a stray shower or storm. High temperatures will reach the low-mid 90s. It will be another great day to spend some time outdoors!

Wednesday: More sunny skies are expected. High temperatures will climb into the low 90s.

