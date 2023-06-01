KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast: Another Pleasant Summer Day Ahead, Rain Chances Slightly Reduced for the Weekend

with Jake Lambright
By Jake Lambright
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today is June 1st, which kicks off both Atlantic Hurricane Season and Meteorological Summer. It has been feeling more like summer outside as high temperatures are now consistently reaching the 90s during the afternoon. More summerlike weather is in the forecast over the next week. Rain chances have come down slightly since yesterday, but rain is still possible this weekend.

Today: Mostly sunny conditions are expected. A stray shower or storm will be possible during the afternoon. High temperatures will rise into the low 90s. Chance of rain 20%.

Tomorrow: Abundant sunshine is expected. High temperatures will be slightly above average, topping out in the low 90s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies are expected. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible. High temperatures will reach the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies are expected. A stray shower or two will be possible. High temperatures will top out in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 20%.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies are expected. High temperatures will reach the mid 90s. It will be a great day for outdoor plans!

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies are expected with a chance for a stray shower or storm. High temperatures will reach the low-mid 90s. It will be another great day to spend some time outdoors!

Wednesday: More sunny skies are expected. High temperatures will climb into the low 90s.

BOOST YOUR WEATHER KNOWLEDGE:
KNOE 8 Weather Academy
KNOE 8 Weather Blog
Join Us on Facebook
Join Our Photo Group
KNOE 8 Weather app for Android
KNOE 8 Weather app for iOS

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic
West Monroe man arrested for malfeasance in office, multiple drug charges
Nguyet Le, a mother and grandmother from Texas, was found dead in the walk-in freezer at the...
Family files lawsuit after Arby’s worker dies in freezer in Louisiana
Generic Gavel
West Monroe man gets 20-year sentence for drug trafficking
Police in Memphis said that 76-year-old John Materna, affectionately known as “Red the...
Watermelon vendor of 30 years killed during attempted robbery, police say
Louisiana State Police have arrested and charged a man for a two-vehicle crash that left a...
Monroe man charged in deadly Memorial Day motorcycle crash

Latest News

KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Wednesday Noon Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Wednesday Noon Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Tuesday Noon Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Tuesday Noon Forecast with Jake Lambright