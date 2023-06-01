KNOE Thursday Evening Forecast: Pleasant Summer Days Ahead, Limited Weekend Rain Chances

The streak of dry and warm weather will continue across the ArkLaMiss, but there is a chance for some pop up showers over the weekend.

Tonight, it will be mostly clear along with the development of patchy fog. Temperatures will lower into the upper 60s, seasonal for this time of year.

Friday will bring temperatures reaching into the low 90s. It will be mostly sunny with low humidity as well.

Saturday will bring partly cloudy conditions with isolated showers. Temperatures will reach the low 90s.

Sunday will bring drier weather conditions with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will reach the low 90s.

Monday will bring more sunshine as high pressure builds into the region. Temperatures will reach the low 90s.

Tuesday will bring more warmth, with temperatures in the low 90s. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Wednesday, a few more clouds will be around the ArkLaMiss. It stays warm, with temperatures in the low 90s.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and a touch cooler, with highs only in the upper 80s.

