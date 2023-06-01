Doctors, survivors encourage stroke symptom awareness

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - We just wrapped up National Stroke Awareness Month in May, and doctors urge people to be aware of the signs and symptoms.

The St. Francis Medical Center team reminds people to think of the acronym, ‘Be Fast’ (B = Balance Issues; E = Eyesight Changes; F = Face Drooping; A = Arm Weakness; S = Speech Difficulty; T = Time to call 911).

“A stroke is when you have interruption of blood supply to one part of the brain, and it could be caused by different mechanisms. It could be caused by a blood clot, it could be something wrong with an artery in the brain or other causes; and when that happens, you lose that function of that part of the brain,” explains Dr. Jason Maljaars, a neurologist and the Stroke Medical Director at St. Francis Medical Center.

Even if your symptoms are mild, Dr. Maljaars says you should seek medical attention immediately because they can only use the clot-busting medication within the first four and a half hours for most people.

“When you have the interruption of blood supply, the downstream brain stops working first and starts to die off quite quickly afterward,” says Dr. Maljaars. “And if too much time passes, you can restore that blood flow and get that clot out but the damage is already done.”

The American Stroke Association says strokes are the fifth leading cause of death in the U.S., and that’s a scary fact not lost on Jeff Elliott.

“[I was] terrified, and thoughts go through your mind, especially when you’re in the hospital for five days and can’t move a finger, ‘Is this going to last forever?’” asked Jeff. “It was a normal day. [I] got up to brush my teeth and shave, and my leg felt a little funny, something I hadn’t experienced, and got to the bathroom and that’s when the actual stroke hit me.”

His wife, Deborah Elliott, got him in the truck and drove as fast as she could to St. Francis Medical Center.

“My daughter called ahead - she’s a nurse - and told them there’s an active stroke patient en route,” says Deborah. “When we got there they were waiting on the sidewalk with a wheelchair.”

That’s when Jeff met Dr. Maljaars.

‘If the patient comes in and they can tell us, or someone can tell us, when the symptoms started then we have a clock that starts then, and we have a certain amount of time we can do things,” explains Dr. Maljaars. “In his [Jeff’s] case, he woke up with his symptoms so technically he was out of that time window of several hours for the clot buster, so what we did was we took him for an emergent MRI and I went with him there and I could read the images as soon as they came up. And I could see that he was having loss of blood supply to part of the brain but the damage had not yet occurred, in other words, the stroke had not completed itself so we gave him the clot-buster medication to restore that flow.”

Dr. Maljaars says it’s pretty rare for them to use the emergent MRI.

“We call it a wake-up stroke, it basically means somebody who’s found to have symptoms or wakes up with symptoms and the last time they were seen normal is outside of our regular time frame, but in some cases we can still use the MRI to use the imaging to tell us when the stroke happened and if the damage has already occurred,” explains Dr. Maljaars.

“I was in the hospital from September 15th to October 7th,” says Jeff.

Jeff says knowing the symptoms of a stroke helped save his life, and he hopes his story can help someone else.

“He worked hard - and I remember one time cause he’s an entertainer - he looked at me and said, ‘Baby, I don’t know if I’m going to be able to sing again,’ and I said, ‘Yes you will. You can talk. You can sing,’” said Deborah.

With determination, the hospital staff, and his rehab team, Jeff is back to performing and has a three-hour long show at the nursing home where he works on June 2.

“I have a greater appreciation for our stroke victims at our facility and the ones that are in the wheelchairs. I’ve experienced the whole gamut of being in the wheelchair, being in the walker, being on the cane; and I’m just blessed that I’m back at 80 percent, hopefully, will regain 95 percent. I don’t expect to gain 100 - but working on it,” says Jeff.

He was even able to throw out the first pitch at a ULM game this year.

“With extensive rehab, and his positive attitude, he just continued to recover to the point now that if you see him walking around, you would not know that he had had a stroke,” says Dr. Maljaars.

Dr. Maljaars says many patients will feel the impacts of a stroke years after it’s happened, but he says new research and trials are promising.

“In the world of intervention on strokes, so when we have a case where we have a blood clot that we can actually reach with catheters our interventional team - interventional radiologists - will go in with catheters and they’ll go up and they’ll try to pull that clot out so that’s also a developing area, we’re getting better devices, better at pulling the clots out and they can also go farther and farther down.”

