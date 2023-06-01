The City of Monroe is preparing for a summer full of fun activities
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Fun is coming to Monroe this summer. Today, Patience Talley, the director of the City of Monroe’s community centers & programs, joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to discuss their upcoming events.
Before diving into the summer events, she issued a community announcement. She says on Tuesday, June 6th they will be having their Rec Center vision presentation at the Emily P. Robinson Rec Center, instead of the Harvey H. Benoit Community Center due to construction. She says they will be having 2 presentations, one at noon and one at 5:30 p.m.
Summer events
- Community center youth camp: June 5th - July 13th, from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Saul Adler, Powell Street, and Emily P. Robinson Community Centers.
- Summer leadership academy for Teens: June 5th - July 13th, from 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Johnson and Marbles Community Centers.
- Swim safety lessons: Saturday, June 10th, from 9 a.m. - 10 a.m. at the Henrietta Johnson community pool.
- Lemonade Day: Saturday, June 10th, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the Henrietta Johnson Community Center.
