City of Monroe announces temporary road closures

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Beginning at 8 a.m. on June 1, Catalpa St. from Wood St. to Oak St. will be closed temporarily. Officials say the road is expected to open again at 2 p.m. the same day.

The road closure is due to work being done on St. Francis Hospital.

Officials also say Armand St. will be closed between Armand Connector and Breard St. at 8:30 a.m. on June 1. They say the street is expected to open again at 4 p.m.

This road closure is due to railroad crossing maintenance.

