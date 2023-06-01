City of Monroe announces temporary road closures

(KKTV)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Beginning at 8 a.m. on June 1, Catalpa St. from Wood St. to Oak St. will be closed temporarily. Officials say the road is expected to open again at 2 p.m. the same day.

The road closure is due to work being done on St. Francis Hospital.

Officials also say Armand St. will be closed between Armand Connector and Breard St. at 8:30 a.m. on June 1. They say the street is expected to open again at 4 p.m.

This road closure is due to railroad crossing maintenance.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights generic
West Monroe man arrested for malfeasance in office, multiple drug charges
Nguyet Le, a mother and grandmother from Texas, was found dead in the walk-in freezer at the...
Family files lawsuit after Arby’s worker dies in freezer in Louisiana
Generic Gavel
West Monroe man gets 20-year sentence for drug trafficking
Police in Memphis said that 76-year-old John Materna, affectionately known as “Red the...
Watermelon vendor of 30 years killed during attempted robbery, police say
Louisiana State Police have arrested and charged a man for a two-vehicle crash that left a...
Monroe man charged in deadly Memorial Day motorcycle crash

Latest News

KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Thursday Morning Forecast with Jake Lambright
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 6/1
KNOE Late Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Late Wednesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
Eyes on Diabetes: Diabetic vision screenings and resources
Organizations promote importance of diabetic vision screening