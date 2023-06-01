Aaron’s Aces: Tanner Duff, Brodie Stuart and Caden McCarthy

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Oak Grove Tigers dynasty added some more gold to their trophy case after cashing in on their third straight state baseball championship. The Tigers came out swinging against DeQuincy in the state championship game but Oak Grove gave up a nine run lead which put the game into extra innings. In the 12th inning, sophomore, Tanner Duff, drilled the walk-off hit to name Oak Grove as state champions for the third straight season. This trio of baseball stars earned the latest Aaron’s Aces honors.

