West Monroe man arrested for malfeasance in office, multiple drug charges

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A West Monroe man was arrested Tuesday, May 30 after an investigation with West Monroe Police Department and the Metro Narcotics Unit. When the Metro Narcotics Unit made contact with suspect Darren Burgess at his home, he invited law enforcement inside and was presented with the arrest warrant.

According to MNU, Burgess gave them two semi-automatic weapons that were present during a drug distribution case. One was on the kitchen counter and one was in his bedroom.

Officers found cocaine in the kitchen cabinet and a brown bag that contained 16 individual bags of cocaine, a package of empty bags and two straws.

According to witnesses, Burgess was known to be a West Monroe City Marshal Reserve with an official badge that he shows to the people he sells to as well as friends. Burgess admitted to officers he displayed the badge improperly and sold cocaine to at least seven people.

Burgess was arrested and booked into Ouachita Correctional Center on the charges of malfeasance in office, possession with intent to distribute schedule II, two counts of a firearm in the presence of CDS, drug conspiracy and CDS sale within 2000 feet of a church or school. Burgess is being held in lieu of his bond.

According to Chief Deputy Joel Dyke with the West Monroe City Marshal’s Office, Burgess had not been with the agency since early 2020. Dyke says Burgess was commissioned by the agency as a Reserve Deputy when he was employed by the city as manager of West Monroe Convention Center but was never employed by the office. After he was no longer employed by the City of West Monroe, Dyke says the Marshal’s Office separated from him.

