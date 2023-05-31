Organizations promote importance of diabetic vision screening

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Two healthcare organizations hosted an event Wednesday morning that educated residents living with diabetes about the importance of getting their vision checked.

Louisiana Healthcare Connections and AEYE Health held an event titled ‘Eyes on Diabetes: Diabetic vision screenings and resources’ from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Monroe Civic Center. The event offered:

- Gift cards for Medicaid recipients with diabetes

- Lunch and healthy snacks

- Endocrinology consultations

- Blood pressure screenings

- Diabetes education

- Diabetic retinopathy exams

Mark Simoneaux, a business development officer with AEYE Health, says blindness is one of the biggest complications for people diagnosed with diabetes.

“One of the things to prevent blindness is to get a diabetic retinal exam done annually,” says Simoneaux. “Unfortunately, a lot of the patients are not getting their diabetic retinal exam, and as a result of that, in most cases, they end up with diabetic retinopathy, which causes blindness.”

A report from the American Diabetes Association writes that individuals with diabetic retinopathy are predicted to increase by nearly 50% to over 11 million people by 2030. Paula Jordan, supervisor of community health services with Louisiana Health Connections, says the vision screenings are necessary for determining other diabetic problems.

“The retinopathy screening, which is the diabetic eye exam that most people need in order to be compliant with their preventive measures for their insurance - it’s one of the very important tests that can detect blindness and any other diabetic issues through the eyes,” says Jordan.

Terri Love, an attendee of the event, says her blood sugar increased dramatically this past December. Love says from that point, she knew she needed to change her daily habits.

“I knew at that point - if I wanted to have a healthy life, I needed to change my behavior, change my mindset, start exercising, change my diet, so that I can live and have a prosperous life,” says Love.

Event organizers say they’re in the planning stages of taking this event across the region.

