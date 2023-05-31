Monroe man charged in deadly Memorial Day motorcycle crash

Louisiana State Police have arrested and charged a man for a two-vehicle crash that left a...
Louisiana State Police have arrested and charged a man for a two-vehicle crash that left a woman dead.(WTOC)
By Scott Simoneaux
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police have arrested and charged Leon Patrick Jr., 52 for a two-vehicle crash that left a woman dead.

They say the crash happened on Interstate 20 westbound just west of the Millhaven exit around 9:00 p.m. on May 29, 2023. They say Patrick was driving in the outside lane when his vehicle hit a motorcycle driven by Alisha Adcock, 36.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Patrick took a test which indicated he had a Blood Alcohol Concentration over the legal limit.

He’s charged with Vehicular Homicide and Careless operation and has been booked into Ouachita Correctional Center.

**ALL PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY**

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marianela Rodriguez was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in fentanyl along with...
Police: More than 47K milligrams of fentanyl found inside woman
Source: CNN
VIDEO: Woman goes on racist tirade, drops shorts on Easter Sunday
Officials in Spain say orcas have been attacking boats.
Killer whales attack, sink boats in puzzling new behavior
Police in California said a man in their custody died after he broke a hospital window and fell...
Man in police custody falls to death after breaking hospital window with oxygen tank
Police say Michael Armus Sr. convinced a would-be bank robber to walk away after he stopped to...
Man walks in on bank robbery, stops suspect with hug

Latest News

KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Tuesday Noon Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Tuesday Noon Forecast with Jake Lambright
Louisiana Healthcare Connections hosting Eyes on Diabetes screening and resource event
Louisiana Healthcare Connections hosting Eyes on Diabetes screening and resource event
Cameron Robbins
Search called off for Baton Rouge teen reported missing after going overboard in Bahamas