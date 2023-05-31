Monroe man charged in deadly Memorial Day motorcycle crash

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police have arrested and charged Leon Patrick Jr., 52 for a two-vehicle crash that left a woman dead.

They say the crash happened on Interstate 20 westbound just west of the Millhaven exit around 9:00 p.m. on May 29, 2023. They say Patrick was driving in the outside lane when his vehicle hit a motorcycle driven by Alisha Adcock, 36.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Patrick took a test which indicated he had a Blood Alcohol Concentration over the legal limit.

He’s charged with Vehicular Homicide and Careless operation and has been booked into Ouachita Correctional Center.

