Monroe man charged in deadly Memorial Day motorcycle crash
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police have arrested and charged Leon Patrick Jr., 52 for a two-vehicle crash that left a woman dead.
They say the crash happened on Interstate 20 westbound just west of the Millhaven exit around 9:00 p.m. on May 29, 2023. They say Patrick was driving in the outside lane when his vehicle hit a motorcycle driven by Alisha Adcock, 36.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say Patrick took a test which indicated he had a Blood Alcohol Concentration over the legal limit.
He’s charged with Vehicular Homicide and Careless operation and has been booked into Ouachita Correctional Center.
**ALL PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY**
Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.