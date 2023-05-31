La DOTD announces temporary closure of La 15 Beouf River Bridge

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced the La 15 Beouf River Bridge will be temporarily closed to all-through traffic beginning June 5. The closure is due to the replacement of the bridge and is expected to last 21 days.

La DOTD says a detour route will be signed and provided for the duration of the closure. They say all vehicles must detour using I-20.

DOTD says they appreciate your patience and want to remind you to drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

For more information, call 511 or visit www.511la.org. Motorists can also check the LA DOTD website or visit the DOTD Facebook.

