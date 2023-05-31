La DOTD announces temporary closure of La 15 Beouf River Bridge

Road closure announced.
Road closure announced.(MGN)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced the La 15 Beouf River Bridge will be temporarily closed to all-through traffic beginning June 5. The closure is due to the replacement of the bridge and is expected to last 21 days.

La DOTD says a detour route will be signed and provided for the duration of the closure. They say all vehicles must detour using I-20.

DOTD says they appreciate your patience and want to remind you to drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

For more information, call 511 or visit www.511la.org. Motorists can also check the LA DOTD website or visit the DOTD Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marianela Rodriguez was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in fentanyl along with...
Police: More than 47K milligrams of fentanyl found inside woman
Louisiana State Police have arrested and charged a man for a two-vehicle crash that left a...
Monroe man charged in deadly Memorial Day motorcycle crash
Police Lights Generic
Ruston police arrest man for indecent behavior with juvenile
El Dorado police executes Warrant Relief Initiative starting June 5
El Dorado police executes Warrant Relief Initiative starting June 5
FILE - Elizabeth Holmes, then the CEO of Theranos, speaks at the Fortune Global Forum on Nov....
Elizabeth Holmes in prison custody to begin 11-year sentence for notorious blood-testing hoax

Latest News

KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Wednesday Morning Forecast with Jake Lambright
Generic Gavel
West Monroe man gets 20-year sentence for drug trafficking
Police lights generic
West Monroe man arrested for malfeasance in office, multiple drug charges
Nguyet Le, a mother and grandmother from Texas, was found dead in the walk-in freezer at the...
Family files lawsuit after Arby’s worker dies in freezer in Louisiana