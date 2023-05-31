CPSO launches new program for residents with special needs

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office launched a new program Tuesday to prepare deputies on how to help residents with special needs.

The sheriff’s office launched ‘Approach with Care’ to help them identify a person with a disability when they respond to a crisis. The department says it’s simply a way for law enforcement and first responders to recognize when someone with special needs occupies a home or vehicle. Sheriff David Hedrick stated this system will help deputies quickly identify when special care is needed.

“Well, usually, the deputy’s the first person to ever arrive on the scene before the medical personnel gets there,” says Hedrick. “Not all the time, but most of the time, they are. And sometimes, we’re dispatched there not knowing exactly what’s going on with the person, and when we see that sticker there, we know there possibly is an issue there.”

Once someone registers with the program, they’ll receive a decal to place on their vehicle or house. Brandy Spears, public information director with the sheriff’s office, says employers can also register if they have workers with a disability. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, in 2022, 21.3% of persons with a disability were employed.

“It gives them a heads up that there may be potentially someone they’re about to encounter - that is a special needs person, or that has a special medical condition,” Spears. “So, our deputies are going to be allowed the full range of handling every stop and every visit as they normally would.”

Derrick Wilkerson, who identifies as a disabled veteran with PTSD, says it would always help out if first responders and law enforcement are able to identify a person with a disability when they’re responding to a scene.

“It will help them to approach the situation with a different perspective in mind,” Wilkerson stated. “And, it will help them to know what they’re going into - you know, the harm they might feel - be approached with - and the harm the person with special needs might be approached with.”

You can register someone for the program by filling out a form on the sheriff’s office website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.