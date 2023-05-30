Ruston police arrest man for indecent behavior with juvenile

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Ruston Police Department responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on Grant Ave. on May 25. When officers arrived, a juvenile told them a man who had been staying at the residence for several weeks had been sending sexual messages to them.

RPD says the suspect, Delquez Jones, 22, left the residence before officers arrived but later returned. Jones was arrested and booked into Lincoln Parish Detention Center for indecent behavior with a juvenile. He also had arrest warrants for theft.

