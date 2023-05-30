Louisiana Healthcare Connections hosting Eyes on Diabetes screening and resource event

Louisiana Healthcare Connections hosting Eyes on Diabetes screening and resource event(Source: Louisiana Healthcare Connections)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Healthcare Connections will be hosting an “Eyes on Diabetes” event tomorrow, May 31 at the Monroe Civic Center.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is free to the public. Medicaid and Medicare recipients are encouraged to attend.

Those attending the event will be able to receive diabetic retinopathy exams, diabetes education, blood pressure screenings and endocrinology consultations. Lunch and snacks will also be served to those attending. Medicaid recipients will be given the opportunity to receive gift cards as well.

To register for this event, call (318) 469-0709 or 1 (800) 955-7448.

