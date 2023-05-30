KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast: More Hot and Dry Weather Expected This Week, Additional Limited Rain Chances in the Forecast

The weather for Memorial Day was perfect, and more pleasant summertime weather is on the way this week. We will spend the rest of the week in the low 90s for afternoon highs, and there are now more rain chances in the forecast. These rain chances are fairly low for now, but locations that experience a shower or storm this week may also cool down a little bit for a brief period of time.

Today: Mostly sunny skies are expected. High temperatures will reach the low 90s.

Wednesday: More mostly sunny skies are in the forecast. High temperatures will top out in the low 90s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny conditions are expected. A stray shower or storm will be possible during the afternoon. High temperatures will rise into the low 90s. Chance of rain 20%.

Friday: Abundant sunshine is expected. A stray shower or storm is possible during the afternoon. High temperatures will be slightly above average, topping out in the low-mid 90s. Chance of rain 20%.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies are expected. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible. High temperatures will reach the low-mid 90s. Chance of rain 30%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies are expected. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible. High temperatures will top out in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30%.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies are expected with a chance for a stray shower or storm. High temperatures will reach the low 90s. Chance of rain 20%.

