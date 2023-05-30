KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast: More Hot and Dry Weather Expected This Week, Additional Limited Rain Chances in the Forecast

with Jake Lambright
By Jake Lambright
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The weather for Memorial Day was perfect, and more pleasant summertime weather is on the way this week. We will spend the rest of the week in the low 90s for afternoon highs, and there are now more rain chances in the forecast. These rain chances are fairly low for now, but locations that experience a shower or storm this week may also cool down a little bit for a brief period of time.

Today: Mostly sunny skies are expected. High temperatures will reach the low 90s.

Wednesday: More mostly sunny skies are in the forecast. High temperatures will top out in the low 90s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny conditions are expected. A stray shower or storm will be possible during the afternoon. High temperatures will rise into the low 90s. Chance of rain 20%.

Friday: Abundant sunshine is expected. A stray shower or storm is possible during the afternoon. High temperatures will be slightly above average, topping out in the low-mid 90s. Chance of rain 20%.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies are expected. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible. High temperatures will reach the low-mid 90s. Chance of rain 30%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies are expected. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible. High temperatures will top out in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30%.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies are expected with a chance for a stray shower or storm. High temperatures will reach the low 90s. Chance of rain 20%.

BOOST YOUR WEATHER KNOWLEDGE:
KNOE 8 Weather Academy
KNOE 8 Weather Blog
Join Us on Facebook
Join Our Photo Group
KNOE 8 Weather app for Android
KNOE 8 Weather app for iOS

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: CNN
VIDEO: Woman goes on racist tirade, drops shorts on Easter Sunday
Officials in Spain say orcas have been attacking boats.
Killer whales attack, sink boats in puzzling new behavior
Police in California said a man in their custody died after he broke a hospital window and fell...
Man in police custody falls to death after breaking hospital window with oxygen tank
Police say Michael Armus Sr. convinced a would-be bank robber to walk away after he stopped to...
Man walks in on bank robbery, stops suspect with hug
An Upstate school board member was hit by a car while checking his mailbox.
Former teacher killed by car while walking across street to check mailbox

Latest News

KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Monday Noon Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Monday Noon Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Jake Lambright