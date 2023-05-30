KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast: More Heat and Dry Weather This Week, Limited Rain Chances for Weekend

It was another warm day across the ArkLaMiss, with temperatures reaching into the upper 80s. More warmth is on the way as high pressure continues to dominate the weather across the region.

This evening, expect a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky. Temperatures will lower overnight into the mid 60s.

Wednesday will bring with it more warmth. Temperatures are forecast to reach 90 degrees. It should be partly cloudy as well.

Thursday will be warm as well. Temperatures will reach 90 degrees. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Friday will bring a few more clouds, but still is warm, with temperatures in the low 90s.

For the weekend, cloud cover and rain chances will start to increase.

Saturday will bring a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures reaching the upper 80s. Isolated showers are possible.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy as well. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s once again. Isolated showers are possible.

Monday will bring more rain chances with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will reach 90 degrees.

Tuesday will bring a mostly cloudy sky with isolated showers. Temperatures will reach into the upper 80s.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.