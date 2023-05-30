KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast: More Heat and Dry Weather This Week, Limited Rain Chances for Weekend

with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Tuesday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

It was another warm day across the ArkLaMiss, with temperatures reaching into the upper 80s. More warmth is on the way as high pressure continues to dominate the weather across the region.

This evening, expect a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky. Temperatures will lower overnight into the mid 60s.

Wednesday will bring with it more warmth. Temperatures are forecast to reach 90 degrees. It should be partly cloudy as well.

Thursday will be warm as well. Temperatures will reach 90 degrees. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Friday will bring a few more clouds, but still is warm, with temperatures in the low 90s.

For the weekend, cloud cover and rain chances will start to increase.

Saturday will bring a mostly cloudy sky with temperatures reaching the upper 80s. Isolated showers are possible.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy as well. Temperatures will reach the upper 80s once again. Isolated showers are possible.

Monday will bring more rain chances with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will reach 90 degrees.

Tuesday will bring a mostly cloudy sky with isolated showers. Temperatures will reach into the upper 80s.

BOOST YOUR WEATHER KNOWLEDGE:
KNOE 8 Weather Academy
KNOE 8 Weather Blog
Join Us on Facebook
Join Our Photo Group
KNOE 8 Weather app for Android
KNOE 8 Weather app for iOS

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marianela Rodriguez was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in fentanyl along with...
Police: More than 47K milligrams of fentanyl found inside woman
Source: CNN
VIDEO: Woman goes on racist tirade, drops shorts on Easter Sunday
Officials in Spain say orcas have been attacking boats.
Killer whales attack, sink boats in puzzling new behavior
Police in California said a man in their custody died after he broke a hospital window and fell...
Man in police custody falls to death after breaking hospital window with oxygen tank
Police say Michael Armus Sr. convinced a would-be bank robber to walk away after he stopped to...
Man walks in on bank robbery, stops suspect with hug

Latest News

KNOE Tuesday Noon Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Tuesday Noon Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Tuesday Morning Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Monday Noon Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Monday Noon Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast with Jake Lambright