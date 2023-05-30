El Dorado police executes Warrant Relief Initiative starting June 5

EL DORADO, Ark. (KNOE) - El Dorado Police Department, along with Union County District Judge Jack Barker, will be executing a “Warrant Relief Initiative” starting June 5 and ending August 28. This initiative is for anyone with active warrants with EDPD for failing to appear for traffic citations or unpaid fines.

EDPD has a list of those with active warrants on their Facebook page. EDPD says if you visit the police department and make contact with Warrant Officer Jordan Halfacre, your warrant will be cleared and you will be issued a new court date. Only those that visit the police department will be given a new court date and have their warrant cleared.

If you have any questions, contact Warrant Officer Jordan Halfacre at (870) 881-4831 or (870) 881-4800.

