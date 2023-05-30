CPSO launches Approach with Care program to assist people with special needs

By Maddy Johnson
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office is launching a program called “Approach with Care” to provide services to people with special needs in the community.

CPSO says the program aims to help law enforcement and first responders recognize when someone occupies a home or vehicle with special needs. A special decal given to those who register for the program can be placed on the rear window of a vehicle or near the front door of a home. The decal says, “Friends of Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office” and “Approach with Care.” The decal will have ribbons that represent some of the special needs of individuals the program has helped.

Sheriff David Hedrick says he wants to ensure all interactions with law enforcement and persons with special needs are positive and safe. He says the objective of the decal is to eliminate any communication barriers or misunderstandings.

To register someone for the Approach with Care program, visit the CPSO website and fill out the registration form. You can also complete the form on the CPSO mobile app. When you have completed registration, the decals will be mailed to you and your information will be given to 911 and added to the computer system.

If you have any questions, contact Public Information Officer Brandy Spears at (318) 437-0439.

