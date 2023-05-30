2nd annual Juneteenth celebration at the Biedenharn

The Biedenharn Museum and Gardens prepare for its 2nd annual Juneteenth celebration.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -The Biedenharn Museum and Gardens is getting ready for its annual Juneteenth Celebration. It’s the second year of the event, and it will be this Thursday, June 1st at the Museum from 5 to 8 p.m.

Ralph Calhoun, Executive Director of the Museum joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about the event. Calhoun informed us that the event is free to the public. He says there will be a concert with Living Water Ministries, and they will be bringing 2 ensembles. The gate is set to open at 5 p.m. and the concert will begin at 6 p.m. He says there will also be spoken word and lots of art.

Calhoun also informed us that the City of Monroe is declaring the Month of June as Juneteenth month so the celebrations will continue past the event.

Calhoun wants the public to know about some other activities the Museum is presenting this summer. The Museum will be having 3 summer camp programs:

  • Biedenharn Summer Camp full-day session 1: July 10th - 14th, $300 per participant, limited to 15 students.
  • Biedenharn Summer Camp full-day session 2: July 17th - 21st, $300 per participant, limited to 15 students.
  • Passport Camp: July 24th - 28th, half-day camp, sponsored by other Monroe Museums.

