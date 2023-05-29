Woman drove car onto beach near beachgoers and into water, sheriff’s dept. says

A driver was arrested and charged with DUI and reckless driving, police said. (Source: Volusia County Sheriff's Office/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CNN) – It was a scary scene in Florida over the weekend.

A car plowed into the water on Saturday.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the driver was speeding down the beach in Smyrna Dunes Park.

The car got close to several families and their dogs, almost hitting a child.

The driver, a 26-year-old woman, was charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving.

No one was hurt.

