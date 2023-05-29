Southbound Highway 167 emergency bridge repair in Ruston

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Residents are voicing concerns after a piece of the Highway 167 Southbound overpass fell onto Interstate 20, requiring an emergency repair. Officials say it happened Saturday night when a hole formed on the bridge’s surface. The Department of Transportation and Development closed the left lane of the highway and the right lane of the interstate during repairs.

One Ruston resident, Janice Love, says she is concerned for the safety of the bridge.

“If it’s happened once, why wouldn’t it happen again and I read that this overpass and the next one are the oldest in the area by quite a bit, so it does give me a bit of concern,” Love said.

The Southbound 167 overpass is one of the oldest bridges along Interstate 20 from Texas to the East Coast.

Erin Buchanan, Public Information Officer for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), says bridge engineers inspect every component of the bridge before deeming it safe for travel.

“As any piece of infrastructure ages, you start to see areas that need repair more frequently, but it’s not any more common with this bridge than it is with any other,” Buchanan says.

Buchanan says an emergency deck repair wouldn’t compromise the integrity of the structure.

“We inspect bridges, all of the bridges, including state owned bridges and locally owned bridges, meaning bridges that belong to a city or parish, all on a regular frequency or rotation. So there’s no bridge that goes longer than 2 years without being inspected, the most frequent inspection cycle is every 6 months,” Buchanan says.

Janice Love says she would like to see inspections happen more frequently.

“I would really prefer that inspections are done more often and just know that the safety of the bridge is intact,” Love says.

Ruston Mayor Ronny Walker says a similar situation has happened before with two other main bridges. He says he would like to see more permanent solutions.

“I’m sure it will happen again, this is the third time it’s happened so that’s a DOTD question. From a city standpoint, we’d love for them to do it, but it’s not a city bridge, it’s a state bridge,” Walker says.

Buchanan told KNOE that a bridge will close immediately if it is deemed unsafe. The Southbound 167 overpass in Ruston reopened Monday morning after overnight repairs were completed.

