KNOE Monday Morning Forecast: Sunny and Warm Weather for Memorial Day, Dry Conditions for Most of the Week

If you have any outdoor plans for Memorial Day, the weather is going to be very nice! We will see temperatures reach the upper 80s to low 90s across the ArkLaMiss this afternoon and lots of sunshine to go around. If you do have outdoor plans today, make sure to stay hydrated and wear plenty of sunscreen. Our UV Index will peak between 8-10 this afternoon, which means that you can experience sunburn in as little as 15-25 minutes. Looking ahead at the rest of the week, we will stay mostly dry minus a few limited rain chances as we head into the weekend.

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny skies are expected. It will be a great day to spend some time outdoors! High temperatures will reach the upper 80s to low 90s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies are expected. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s.

Tomorrow: More partly cloudy skies are expected. High temperatures will reach the low 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies return. High temperatures will top out in the low 90s.

Thursday: More sunny skies are in store! High temperatures will rise into the low 90s.

Friday: Abundant sunshine is expected. High temperatures will be slightly above average, topping out in the low 90s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies are expected. A stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out. High temperatures will reach the low-mid 90s. Chance of rain 20%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies are expected. A stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out. High temperatures will top out in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30%.

