KNOE Monday Morning Forecast: Sunny and Warm Weather for Memorial Day, Dry Conditions for Most of the Week

with Jake Lambright
By Jake Lambright
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

If you have any outdoor plans for Memorial Day, the weather is going to be very nice! We will see temperatures reach the upper 80s to low 90s across the ArkLaMiss this afternoon and lots of sunshine to go around. If you do have outdoor plans today, make sure to stay hydrated and wear plenty of sunscreen. Our UV Index will peak between 8-10 this afternoon, which means that you can experience sunburn in as little as 15-25 minutes. Looking ahead at the rest of the week, we will stay mostly dry minus a few limited rain chances as we head into the weekend.

Memorial Day: Mostly sunny skies are expected. It will be a great day to spend some time outdoors! High temperatures will reach the upper 80s to low 90s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies are expected. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s.

Tomorrow: More partly cloudy skies are expected. High temperatures will reach the low 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies return. High temperatures will top out in the low 90s.

Thursday: More sunny skies are in store! High temperatures will rise into the low 90s.

Friday: Abundant sunshine is expected. High temperatures will be slightly above average, topping out in the low 90s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies are expected. A stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out. High temperatures will reach the low-mid 90s. Chance of rain 20%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies are expected. A stray shower or storm cannot be ruled out. High temperatures will top out in the mid 90s. Chance of rain 30%.

BOOST YOUR WEATHER KNOWLEDGE:
KNOE 8 Weather Academy
KNOE 8 Weather Blog
Join Us on Facebook
Join Our Photo Group
KNOE 8 Weather app for Android
KNOE 8 Weather app for iOS

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members found Erica Hall with a knife still in her back beside her car outside her...
Mississippi 14-year-old indicted in murder of mother
City of West Monroe's season grand opening of the Farmer's Market at Seventh Square
City of West Monroe kicks off season grand opening of farmer’s market
Woman dies in Ouachita Parish duplex fire
Woman dies in Ouachita Parish duplex fire
2 arrested for vehicle burglary during funeral
2 arrested for vehicle burglary during funeral
11th annual Run for the Red, White and Blue 5K/1K
11th annual Run for the Red, White and Blue 5K/1K raises over $21k for museum

Latest News

KNOE Monday Morning Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Friday Noon Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Friday Noon Forecast with Jake Lambright