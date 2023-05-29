KNOE Monday Evening Forecast: A Warm, Dry Week Ahead

with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
This evening will be seasonal, with temperatures down into the mid 60s, but more daytime warmth is on the way this week and into the weekend.

Along with temperatures in the mid 60s overnight, it will be mostly clear with calm wind.

Tuesday will bring plenty of warmth, with temperatures reaching to near 90 degrees. It will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Wednesday will bring more warmth, with temperatures reaching the low 90s. It will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny across the ArkLaMiss.

Thursday will bring temperatures in the low 90s with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny day.

Friday will bring temperatures in the low 90s. It will be a partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Saturday will bring temperatures near 90 degrees. It will be a partly cloudy to mostly sunny day.

Sunday will bring temperatures in the low 90s. It will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

Monday will bring temperatures in the low 90s, with partly cloudy to mostly sunny day.

