Community members walk to honor fallen soldiers

RAYVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Veterans and family members of service men and women that paid the ultimate sacrifice, gathered today at the Northeast Louisiana Veterans Cemetery to commemorate Memorial Day.

Our H.O.M.E., of Monroe, went the extra mile, and walked from Monroe to Rayville to attend the ceremony.

“Other presidents wanted to walk in memory of it. I’m a marine veteran who did two tours in Iraq, once in ‘05 and once in ‘07. I lost some buddies,” Our H.O.M.E President, Layne Smith said.

H.O.M.E stands for Honor, Opportunity, Mindset, and Encouragement.

Smith said he understands the struggles that veterans face.

“Then when I got home, I realized the struggles don’t stop. I learned by being a veteran who struggles with PTSD, that when I started volunteering my time, I started feeling like I was doing something and I felt better about myself, which then in turned not only helped other people, but helped myself,” Smith said.

There were even younger participants like Ava and Chloe Pullium, ages 11 and 16.

Ava said she feels good having had the opportunity to pay her respects.

“A lot of people were honking, waving, so it was just kind of smiling wave and it felt good knowing that they were giving. They were showing that they cared,” Ava said.

Chloe said she appreciates those who have fought for our freedom.

“It made me feel good to just know that there were people out there who gave their lives for us and it just made me a little bit more, you know, like more willing to do it,” Chloe said.

Mike Walsworth, regional coordinator for the lieutenant governor’s office, said he knows it means a lot to those who served.

“The veterans that I know they love to see the young people, the young people get involved and that’s why when I was coming down here and I saw those people walking, they were old and young alike,” Walsworth said.

People like Layne Smith want to make sure that veterans know that there are people out there who care.

“To the fact that they have a place and people that they can go to for help and that will mentor and have a peer group for them,” Smith said.

