BBB: Covid test scams

Jo Ann Deal joins Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about covid test scams.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -Today is Memorial Day, and financial advocate Jo Ann Deal from the BBB joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss today to give thanks to past and present service members. She joined today to warn people of an all-American scam that’s going around.

Deal says many elderly and retired veterans are getting covid tests sent to their homes and they didn’t order them. She says if this happens, your Medicare or Social Security information has been compromised, and you should report it immediately.

Covid scams are when:

  • Individuals use testing sites to perpetrate covid 19 related scams.
  • Fraudsters offer services in exchange for personal details.
  • Scammers send home test kits to Medicare beneficiaries and then bill Medicare for reimbursement.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family members found Erica Hall with a knife still in her back beside her car outside her...
Mississippi 14-year-old indicted in murder of mother
City of West Monroe's season grand opening of the Farmer's Market at Seventh Square
City of West Monroe kicks off season grand opening of farmer’s market
Woman dies in Ouachita Parish duplex fire
Woman dies in Ouachita Parish duplex fire
2 arrested for vehicle burglary during funeral
2 arrested for vehicle burglary during funeral
11th annual Run for the Red, White and Blue 5K/1K
11th annual Run for the Red, White and Blue 5K/1K raises over $21k for museum

Latest News

Jo Ann Deal joins Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about covid test scams.
BBB: Covid test scams
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Monday Morning Forecast with Jake Lambright
NELA water system boil advisories, updated 5/29
KNOE Late Sunday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Late Sunday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter