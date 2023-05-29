BBB: Covid test scams

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -Today is Memorial Day, and financial advocate Jo Ann Deal from the BBB joined Good Morning ArkLaMiss today to give thanks to past and present service members. She joined today to warn people of an all-American scam that’s going around.

Deal says many elderly and retired veterans are getting covid tests sent to their homes and they didn’t order them. She says if this happens, your Medicare or Social Security information has been compromised, and you should report it immediately.

Covid scams are when:

Individuals use testing sites to perpetrate covid 19 related scams.

Fraudsters offer services in exchange for personal details.

Scammers send home test kits to Medicare beneficiaries and then bill Medicare for reimbursement.

