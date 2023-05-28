KNOE Sunday Night Forecast: Pleasant Weather for Memorial Day, 90s on the Way

with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
By Marcus Walter
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
This evening will be warm and pleasant across the ArkLaMiss, with more warmth and pleasant weather on the way.

Tonight, it will be mostly clear with light to calm wind. Temperatures will lower into the low 60s, close to normal for this time of year.

Monday, Memorial Day, will bring dry weather conditions. Temperatures will reach into the upper 80s. Wind will be light from the east at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tuesday, will bring more warmth to the ArkLaMiss, with temperatures reaching to 90 degrees. It will be a partly cloudy day.

Wednesday will bring temperatures near 90 degrees. It will be partly cloudy as well.

Thursday will bring temperatures reaching into the low 90s. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Friday will bring more warmth, with temperatures back into the low 90s. It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

The warmth continues into Saturday with high temperatures in the low 90s. It will be partly cloudy.

Sunday will bring weather that’s a few degrees cooler. Temperatures will reach into the upper 80s. It will be partly cloudy as well.

Woman dies in Ouachita Parish duplex fire
2 arrested for vehicle burglary during funeral
City of West Monroe's season grand opening of the Farmer's Market at Seventh Square
Family members found Erica Hall with a knife still in her back beside her car outside her...
Benoit Community Center Parking Lot
KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Friday Noon Forecast with Jake Lambright
KNOE Friday Morning Forecast with Jake Lambright
