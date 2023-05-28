KNOE Sunday Night Forecast: Pleasant Weather for Memorial Day, 90s on the Way

This evening will be warm and pleasant across the ArkLaMiss, with more warmth and pleasant weather on the way.

Tonight, it will be mostly clear with light to calm wind. Temperatures will lower into the low 60s, close to normal for this time of year.

Monday, Memorial Day, will bring dry weather conditions. Temperatures will reach into the upper 80s. Wind will be light from the east at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tuesday, will bring more warmth to the ArkLaMiss, with temperatures reaching to 90 degrees. It will be a partly cloudy day.

Wednesday will bring temperatures near 90 degrees. It will be partly cloudy as well.

Thursday will bring temperatures reaching into the low 90s. It will be mostly sunny as well.

Friday will bring more warmth, with temperatures back into the low 90s. It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy.

The warmth continues into Saturday with high temperatures in the low 90s. It will be partly cloudy.

Sunday will bring weather that’s a few degrees cooler. Temperatures will reach into the upper 80s. It will be partly cloudy as well.

