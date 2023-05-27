KNOE Saturday Evening Forecast: Pleasant Weather for Memorial Day Weekend, 90s on the Way Soon

Today has been a beautiful day! We had cooler temperatures, and the rain cooled some areas down even further. More pleasant weather is in store for the rest of the Memorial Day weekend! We will see temperatures rise into the 90s by the middle of the upcoming workweek, and limited rain chanced return toward next weekend.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies. Low temperatures will fall into the low 60s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies are expected. High temperatures will be slightly warmer, topping out in the mid-upper 80s.

Memorial Day: More sunshine is in the forecast! High temperatures will reach the upper 80s to low 90s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny skies remain in the forecast. High temperatures will reach the low 90s.

Wednesday: Sunny skies with a few passing clouds are expected. High temperatures will reach the low 90s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies are expected. A stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible during the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the low 90s. Chance of rain 20%.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies are expected. A stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible during the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the low 90s. Chance of rain 20%.

