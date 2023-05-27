City of West Monroe kicks off season grand opening of farmer’s market

By Kenya Ross
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of West Monroe hosted its season grand opening of the Farmer’s Market at Seventh Square Saturday morning.

The opening of the farmer’s market lasted from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. In the past, the farmer’s market opened at the beginning of May. But now, they have their grand opening during the weekend of the Memorial Day celebration.

Vicki Hilbun, director of community service for the City of West Monroe, says the farmer’s market is meant to be family-oriented for the holiday weekend.

“They have a lot of fun activities for families, for kids,” says Hilbun. “We have a kids’ zone here today; so that families, especially on a holiday weekend as the family come into town - they can remain in the local area and have all of their needs met with fun and activities, and shopping for the entire family so that it supports our community.”

Sixty-five vendors, which included a car show, fresh produce, arts and crafts, live music, baked goods and food trucks were on site for the grand opening. The farmer’s market will run through Oct. 2023.

