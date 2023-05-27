11th annual Run for the Red, White and Blue 5K/1K raises over $21k for museum

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Chennault Aviation and Military Museum kicked off Memorial Day weekend with a race to honor servicemembers who passed on while serving in the U.S. military.

Walkers and runners lined up for the 11th annual Run for the Red, White and Blue 5K/1K race Saturday morning at the museum just before 8 a.m. Joe Lane, who’s the co-director of the race, says over the past 11 years, the race has grown from 100 participants to over 700, now.

Once some of the participants finished their race, they were able to go inside to cool off and tour the museum. Alanna Williams, a local gym owner and first-time runner for this year’s 5K race, says she participated this year to promote health and support the community during Memorial Day weekend.

Event organizers raised over $21,000 from this year’s race for the Chennault Aviation and Military Museum.

Below, find a list of the champions for the 11th annual Run for the Red, White and Blue 5K/1K race:

Male Overall Champion

- Landon Spears (Time - 00:16:13.30)

Female Overall Champion

- Dustie Blount (Time - 00:19:00.72)

Male Masters Champion

- Dwain McDuffie (Time - 00:18:17.11)

Female Masters Champion

- Judy Franklin (Time - 00:19:03.57)

Male Grandmaster Champion

- Mitchell Clark (Time - 00:18:57.90)

Female Grandmaster Champion

- Suzy Seeber (Time - 00:25:27.03)

Male Senior Champion

- Troy Bostick (Time - 00:22:43.16)

Female Senior Champion

- Beth Howell (Time - 00:29:27.28)

Male Legion Champion

- Don Brown (Time - 00:24:17.26)

Female Legion Champion

- Betty Armstrong (Time - 00:30:07.82)

