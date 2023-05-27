11th annual Run for the Red, White and Blue 5K/1K raises over $21k for museum

11th annual Run for the Red, White and Blue 5K/1K
11th annual Run for the Red, White and Blue 5K/1K(KNOE)
By Kenya Ross
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Chennault Aviation and Military Museum kicked off Memorial Day weekend with a race to honor servicemembers who passed on while serving in the U.S. military.

Walkers and runners lined up for the 11th annual Run for the Red, White and Blue 5K/1K race Saturday morning at the museum just before 8 a.m. Joe Lane, who’s the co-director of the race, says over the past 11 years, the race has grown from 100 participants to over 700, now.

RELATED STORY: 11th Annual Run for the Red, White, and Blue is this Saturday!

Once some of the participants finished their race, they were able to go inside to cool off and tour the museum. Alanna Williams, a local gym owner and first-time runner for this year’s 5K race, says she participated this year to promote health and support the community during Memorial Day weekend.

Event organizers raised over $21,000 from this year’s race for the Chennault Aviation and Military Museum.

Below, find a list of the champions for the 11th annual Run for the Red, White and Blue 5K/1K race:

Male Overall Champion

- Landon Spears (Time - 00:16:13.30)

Female Overall Champion

- Dustie Blount (Time - 00:19:00.72)

Male Masters Champion

- Dwain McDuffie (Time - 00:18:17.11)

Female Masters Champion

- Judy Franklin (Time - 00:19:03.57)

Male Grandmaster Champion

- Mitchell Clark (Time - 00:18:57.90)

Female Grandmaster Champion

- Suzy Seeber (Time - 00:25:27.03)

Male Senior Champion

- Troy Bostick (Time - 00:22:43.16)

Female Senior Champion

- Beth Howell (Time - 00:29:27.28)

Male Legion Champion

- Don Brown (Time - 00:24:17.26)

Female Legion Champion

- Betty Armstrong (Time - 00:30:07.82)

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman dies in Ouachita Parish duplex fire
Woman dies in Ouachita Parish duplex fire
2 arrested for vehicle burglary during funeral
2 arrested for vehicle burglary during funeral
Long is accused of firing at Monroe officers in Jan. of 2023.
Monroe police arrest suspect accused of shooting at officers, other crimes
Marianela Rodriguez was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in fentanyl along with...
Police: More than 47K milligrams of fentanyl found inside woman
Louisiana DOTD announces road construction on Hwy 165
Louisiana DOTD announces road construction on Hwy 165

Latest News

City of West Monroe's season grand opening of the Farmer's Market at Seventh Square
City of West Monroe kicks off season grand opening of farmer’s market
State threatening to seize 10 boats at Ala Wai Boat Harbor, citing expired permits
KNOE Late Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
KNOE Late Friday Evening Forecast with Chief Meteorologist Marcus Walter
Cameron Robbins
Baton Rouge teen missing after going overboard in Bahamas, officials say